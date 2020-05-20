A Martin man was barred for life from Wal-Mart stores, following a theft from the Fulton location.

Fulton police reports said officers were contacted by security officers at Wal-Mart, when an individual fraudulently used the self-checkout lane.

Reports said officers stopped a vehicle containing 38 year old Richard Joe Blackburn, with a Hart tool kit located in the backseat.

Reports said Blackburn apologized to police for placing a $3.50 clearance tag on the tool kit, which sells for $148 dollars.

Blackburn was charged with theft by deception under $500 and set a court date.

Reports said he also signed a lifetime trespassing form barring him from entering any Wal-Mart stores in the future.