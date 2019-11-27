A Martin man appears in court today charged with identity theft and using another person’s debit card.

41-year-old Steven Don Wisdom was observed on video last Wednesday trying to use the victim’s debit card at Huck’s in Martin.

On Friday, Wisdom was located at the Eagle Inn and admitted to Martin Police Investigator Sarah Rogers that he did try to use the debit card earlier that week.

Wisdom has been held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card and Identity Theft.