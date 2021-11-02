Martin man facing aggravated assault charges after displaying gun

A Martin man is facing several charges after two separate incidents Saturday in which he waved a gun at multiple victims.

Nineteen-year-old Hunter Lovell was arrested at a residence on Panola Drive by Martin Police Patrolman John Fulcher after two victims said Lovell took off his hat and hoodie and waved a gun at them.

Lovell is also accused of showing the firearm to two other victims at Sellers Gas Station, property where he had previously been banned.

Lovell is charged with Aggravated Assault, Underage Drinking, and Criminal Impersonation after giving the arresting officer a different name and birthdate.

Lovell was also wanted on a Failure to Appear charge out of Weakley County General Sessions Court.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.