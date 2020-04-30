A Martin man is facing assault and child abuse charges after whipping his three-year-old daughter with a braided belt.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 23-year-old Michael K. Turner was arrested Sunday on charges of Domestic Assault and Child Abuse and Neglect after it was learned he whipped the girl with the belt leaving numerous bruises on the child’s legs and hand.

Turner told deputies he whipped the child because of her attitude.

McGowan says the girl’s mother does not live in the same house and was left in her care and that the Department of Children’s Services was also notified.