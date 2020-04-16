Martin man is facing charges, including resisting arrest, after a domestic incident over the weekend.

Martin Police were called to a resident on Palace Street late Sunday afternoon where the victim told officers 45-year-old James Thomas, Jr. hit her in the face during an altercation.

Later that evening, officers made contact with Thomas, who began yelling at the officers, resisted arrest, and was tased in the chest before being taken into custody.

Thomas was charged with Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.