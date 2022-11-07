Sharon man facing charges after firing gun during argument

A Sharon man is facing multiple charges after firing a gun during an argument Sunday morning on Peach Street.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 29-year-old Jonathon Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, and Discharge of a Firearm.

The victim told officers that she and Jones were arguing, and she left the residence, but returned to gather some belongings.

The victim said Jones then punched her in the face and she hit him with a Febreeze bottle.

She continued that when she got the kids and went outside to leave, Jones followed her outside and shot the gun into the air.

Officers recovered a 9-mm shell casing at the scene as well as a handgun in Jones’ vehicle matching the casing.

Jones is being held in the Weakley County Jail.