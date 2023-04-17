Martin man facing charges in connection with shooting incident

A Martin man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting at a woman’s vehicle last week.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 25-year-old Nicholas S. Williams was arrested Friday on assault, weapon, and drug charges.

The charges stem from an incident last week in which shots were fired at a woman’s car near the intersection of Old Fulton Road and Lakeview Circle.

Investigators later determined Williams was the one who fired the shots and also discovered he had two active warrants from Gibson County for unrelated offenses.

While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators found a rifle with the buttstock sawed off, serial numbers altered, and the barrel shortened, along with several rounds of ammunition and magazines. A small amount of marijuana and digital scales were also found.

Williams was arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.