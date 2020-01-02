A Martin man is facing charges after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs in his vehicle.

41-year-old Nathan Brackett was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings on Christmas Eve, after Brackett attempted to evade Deputy Eddings when he attempted a traffic stop.

Brackett eventually pulled into a driveway on Laura Street, and a check revealed he had a revoked license on June 11th of 2019 and had a prior driving on revoked license and was arrested.

A search of Brackett’s car revealed a hypodermic syringe containing a clear liquid, which field-tested positive for meth, along with a set of scales with a white residue. A .45-caliber pistol was also discovered in the vehicle.

Brackett is charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Revoked License Second Offense, Evading Arrest, Failure to Provide Insurance, Failure to Signal Turn, and Failure to Change Address.

Brackett was released from the Weakley County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.