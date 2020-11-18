A Martin man is facing drug charges after Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies searched his home and found meth and marijuana.

Friday night, deputies executed a search warrant at the Oakland Street home of 23-year-old Troy Blake Forrest, where they found less than half a gram of meth, over two grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

After he was arrested and booked into the Weakley County Jail, Forrest was found with a large bag containing 15 smaller baggies of marijuana.

He’s charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth), Simple Possession, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent, and Introducing Drugs into a Penal Facility.

Forrest has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.