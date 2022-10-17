Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop

A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon.

Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.

When Deputy Eddings noticed the smell of marijuana, a search of Carlton’s vehicle was conducted and revealed bags of marijuana, heroin, and over ten grams of methamphetamine, along with smoking pipes, a grinder, and rolling papers.

Carlton also had several .22-caliber rounds of ammunition in his pocket and a .22-caliber long gun was found in the back seat.

Carlton has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.