Martin man facing drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

A Martin man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Saturday night in Martin.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Curtis White was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings for speeding and excessively loud music on Jackson Street.

White’s license was suspended out of Obion County last November and Deputy Eddings also noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A check inside the door revealed a half-smoked blunt and a handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

Deputy Eddings held Mr. White at gunpoint until backup arrived and a further search of the vehicle revealed over an ounce of marijuana, over $1,100 in cash, and plastic baggies.

White is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and traffic offenses.

He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.