Martin man facing multiple charges after two separate arrests five days apart

A Martin man is facing multiple charges after two separate arrests five days apart.

Thirty-year-old Johnathan Dwayne Shane was initially arrested July 3rd by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis for DUI and Possession of Schedule Six with Intent after 56 THC cartridges were found in a cooler in his backseat.

Five days later, Shane was spotted by Gleason Police Sergeant Michael Lowe driving east in the westbound lane of Highway 22.

After stopping near the Dollar General, Shane backed into Lowe’s patrol car twice and fled on Highway 190 towards Como where eventually crashed into a bridge.

When Sergeant Lowe reached the vehicle, Shane had already left the scene on foot, but Lowe did find a nearly empty bottle of whiskey, as well as a loaded 40-caliber handgun with ammunition.

Four hours later, Shane was spotted walking on Highway 22 near Gleason and arrested.

Shane is facing several traffic charges, as well as Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

He’s since been released from the Weakley County Jail.