A Martin man is facing charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings stopped a vehicle with no headlights at Martin Power Sports on North Lindell Street.

When Deputy Eddings asked the passenger his name, the passenger told him his name was Desean Hart. After Eddings called Martin Police to respond to the scene, they identified the passenger as 26-year-old Dalton Crutchfield, Jr., who had an active felony warrant for Failure to Appear out of Weakley County Circuit Court.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded revolver between the passenger seat and console and a glass meth pipe in his backpack.

Being a convicted felon, Crutchfield is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, along with Criminal Impersonation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.