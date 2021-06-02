Martin man facing traffic, drug charges

A Martin man is facing charges following a traffic stop in southern Weakley County.

Just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputy James Sanders was called to Greenfield Highway 54 where a Bradford Police officer had stopped 33-year-old Brian Alexander Walker.

The Bradford officer stated Walker almost hit him head-on and that Walker had passed in a no passing zone, causing him and other drivers to swerve to avoid a crash.

During a search at the Weakley County Jail, officers found 13 ecstasy pills.

Walker is charged with Reckless Driving, Possession of Schedule I Drugs, and Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.