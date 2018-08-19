A Martin man was killed early Sunday morning in an ATV accident.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says just before 1:00 Sunday morning, 22-year-old Connor Mansfield was driving a Honda Foreman ATV on Bushart Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Trooper Chris Moeller says Mansfield was not wearing a helmet.

Multiple area emergency agencies responded to the accident.

An account has been set up at Simmons Bank in Martin and Dresden to help offset funeral expenses.

