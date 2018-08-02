A Weakley County man was killed in a farming accident Wednesday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 30-year-old Wes McDaniel of Martin was killed Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 when he was bush-hogging a steep hill in a field on Jewell Store Road in Dresden when the tractor flipped over on McDaniel, trapping him.

Captain McGowan says the Dresden Fire Department, Weakley County Ambulance Service, Watson Auto Body, and Weakley County Rescue Squad responded.

Weakley County Coroner Rick Workman was notified by EMS personnel.

The death has been ruled an accident.

