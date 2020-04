A Martin man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning near Dresden.

According to THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks, around 5:30 Tuesday morning, 86-year-old Jack Golden, of Martin, was traveling north on Highway 217 near Darnell Lane when his 2013 Chevy Impala went off the opposite side of the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a tree.

The report states Mr. Golden was not wearing a seat belt.