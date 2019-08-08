A Martin man is facing 108 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth in Weakley County.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant announced Thursday that 46-year-old Robert Thomas was sentenced this week in Jackson federal court, the first sentencing in a case involving multiple defendants including Keith Norris, Charles Settles, Justin Tyler Bynum, and Solomon Clay on charges of conspiracy to distribute actual methamphetamine.

In April of last year, while investigating Keith Norris’ drug trafficking organization, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department learned that Thomas was a member of that organization.

On April 15, 2018, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department stopped Thomas for a traffic violation and found 21 grams of methamphetamine. Thomas later confessed to selling approximately 88 ounces of methamphetamine in Weakley County within a seven-month period.

U.S. Attorney Dunavant tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The case was investigated by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the Martin Police Department.