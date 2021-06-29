Martin man tased after resisting arrest

A Martin man was tased after fleeing officers in the University Plaza.

Just after noon last Wednesday, Martin Police officers were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts in reference to 39-year-old Jesse Ferrell, who had an arrest warrant for Failure to Appear.

When officers arrived, Ferrell fled on foot and ran through Burger King. He then ran back out of Burger King toward the officers, refusing commands to stop. Officers then used a taser weapon on Ferrell on the east side of The Cookout.

Along with the Failure to Appear charge, Ferrell faces an additional charge of Resisting Arrest.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.