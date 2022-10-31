Martin man wanted for evading arrest along with previous charge

A Martin man is facing a charge of evading arrest after running from a Martin Police officer.

As Patrolman Kelly Hendon was patrolling Murphy Drive, he saw 24-year-old Tyrell McElrath who had a warrant for violation of probation.

When the officer tried to make contact with McElrath, he handed a child over to his girlfriend and ran between two houses on Parish Street and jumped a fence.

McElrath is now wanted for Evading Arrest and the previous charge of Violation of Probation.