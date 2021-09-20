Martin man wanted for evading arrest, other charges

A Martin man is wanted on charges including evading arrest and reckless endangerment after fleeing from a Weakley County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday afternoon.

Dustin James Murphy was stopped by Deputy Gary Eddings in the Martin City Hall parking lot for a traffic violation.

Murphy was driving without a license and gave Eddings false information. When Deputy Eddings asked Murphy to turn off the engine and give him the keys, Murphy put the vehicle in gear and fled the scene, reaching speeds of 80-mph on city streets.

Out of concern for the public’s safety, Deputy Eddings ended the pursuit on West Peach Street.

A caller later notified the Martin Police Department that the vehicle being chased had pulled into Cavalier Apartments and the driver took off on foot.

After not finding Murphy, Eddings had Murphy’s vehicle towed and informed Murphy’s wife it would be at the towing company until he turned himself in.