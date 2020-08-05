Martin Mayor Randy Brundige says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, work is progressing on much-needed roads and that construction of the new library will be completed sooner than expected.

Mayor Brundige tells Thunderbolt Radio News that a much-needed turning lane is under construction at MTD.

On the construction of the new multi-million dollar Martin Public Library, Mayor Brundige says construction is expected to be completed in February, but that fundraising by the Martin Library Foundation is being hindered by the coronavirus.

Construction is nearly complete on the new sidewalks along University Street with new lighting to be installed in the future.