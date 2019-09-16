The cities of Martin and McKenzie have been announced as recipients of grant funds for infrastructure.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee, and Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright, announced the award of almost $13.7-million dollars in Transportation Alternatives Grants.

The City of Martin was awarded $1.275-million dollars for their “Downtown Improvement Project – Phase 7”.

The funds will be used for the construction of sidewalks on both sides of Elm Street, along with drainage, signage, ADA compliance, a retaining wall and pedestrian lighting.

The City of McKenzie will receive almost $355,000 for their “South Main Street Sidewalk Connection”.

This project includes construction of sidewalks from the McKenzie Shopping Center to East Maple Street, along with drainage and striping.

The transportation alternatives grant is made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.