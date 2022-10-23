Martin Middle Falls In Overtime At The State Championship

MBA defeated Martin Middle to claim the TMSAA state title in overtime at Kirby High School in Memphis. After a scoreless four quarters The junior Chargers scored first in overtime with back to back quarterback keeper plays by Graham Simpson but the Chargers were unsuccessful on their two point conversion.

MBA scored on a 14 yard pass to tie the game and went on to score their two point conversion with a pass play to the middle of the endzone. Martin Middle finished its season with a 9-1 record. MBA finished their season at 10-0 and the state title.