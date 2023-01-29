Martin Middle girls, boys advance to TMSAA Section 3AA semifinals

The Martin Middle Schools girls and boys basketball teams both advanced to the semifinals of the TMSAA Section 3AA tournament being held at MMS.

The Martin Middle girls will play Covington Crestview Monday night at 6:00 followed by the JCM and Paris Inman girls at 7:20 in the other semifinal game.

Tuesday night, Three Oaks will play West Junior High boys at 6:00 followed by the Martin Middle boys and Covington Crestview at 7:20 in the other semifinal game.

The Tuesday night games may be postponed because of pending weather.