Martin Middle School girls claimed the Class-AA TMSAA State Middle School girls championship defeating Tullahoma West 45-43 in Smyrna Saturday.

Martin led 22-15 at the half.

Tullahoma led 43-42 with less than a minute to go when sixth grader McCall Sims scored a layup to help Martin take the lead 44-43

Then after a defensive stop by the Lady Chargers Sims was also was fouled and hit one of two free throws with 4.2 seconds left making the score 45-43. Tullahoma attempted an unsuccessful half court shot as time expired.

Martin was led by Jada Harrison with 23 points, McCall Sims scored 10, Kylee Alexander tossed in 9, Emma Simpson had 2 and Jillian Brigance had 1 point to lead the Lady Chargers in their victory.

Martin ended the season at 23-1 .

Martin’s only loss was to Gleason 31-30 early in the season.

This was the first year for the TMSAA to provide a state wide tournament for member schools.