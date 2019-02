At the Tennessee Middle School Girls Sectional Championship in Newbern Thursday night.

Martin Middle Lady Chargers 47

Oakland Tn West Middle 40.

Martin’s Jada Harrison led the Lady Chargers with 39 points and was named MVP.

Also named to the All Sectional Team:

Kylie Alexander, McCall Sims and

Jillian Brigance.

MMS will travel to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.