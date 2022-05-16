Martin Middle School brings ‘WCKY’ to stage

The Martin Middle School Drama Club is performing “WCKY,” a comedy murder mystery this Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 both nights in the MMS Theater.

Audiences are encouraged to figure out “who’s to blame at a 1930s radio station where love is in the air and murder’s afoot.”

Tickets are available at weakleyplays.ludus.com or at the door.

Westview Theater II students involved in Weakley Playhouse’s production of Romeo and Juliet have experienced theater life from in front of and behind the curtain this semester as they provide support for Martin Middle School’s latest show.

Atlantis Taylor, Emily Kelley, Taylor Longacre. Jeremiah Britt, Betsy Mantooth, and Katelin Rutledge have spent Mondays and Fridays with the younger cast and crew after school. During their class periods at Westview they focus on blocking, costumes, and set design.

“Everything that goes into a play, the high schoolers are doing,” noted Atlantis Taylor in a brief interview before rehearsal with the 25 middle schoolers who are in the comedy. Five middle schoolers will also assist the Westview students as crew members.

Martin Kane is the theater teacher at Westview and WCKY’s director as well. He said he looks forward to including the graduating MMS eighth graders in next year’s Weakley Playhouse performances.

WCKY cast includes Cole Dickson, Blaire Baker, Nori Merritt, Lydia Britt, Thomas Brown, Emily Scott, Jack Mantooth, Hayden Curry, Sariah Shane, Alina Vo, Leah Craddock, Izaiah Chua, Charlie Waldon, Alexis Waldon, David Smart, Canyon Chandler, Lena Zimmerman, Erin Crawford, Sophia Perry, Blaine Newsome, Allie Rogers, Madi Adcock, Makenley Davidson, Annastyn Morgan.