Martin Middle School Chargers and Lady Chargers advance to NWMSAA Tournament

The Martin Middle School Chargers and Lady Chargers basketball teams are playing this week in the semifinals of the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Tournament.

Following their win Saturday over Gibson County, the Martin Middle School girls will face Union City Monday night at 7:30.

Meanwhile, the boys team defated Milan Saturday and will next play Crockett County Thursday night at 7:30.

The championship games for girls and boys will be Saturday night beginning at 6:00 at Gibson County High School.