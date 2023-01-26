Martin Middle School hosting TMSAA Section 3AA basketball tournament

Martin Middle School is hosting the TMSAA Section 3AA basketball tournament beginning Saturday.

There will be four girls games and four boys games Saturday beginning at 11:00 with the Martin Middle School Lady Chargers playing West Bemis Middle School.

The Martin Middle School boys will play Bolivar Middle at 4:20 Saturday afternoon.

Martin Middle School Principal John Lifsey tells Thunderbolt Radio Sports…

Other games Saturday:

12:20pm – JCM Middle School vs. Three Oaks Middle (boys)

1:40pm – JCM Middle School vs. Three Oaks Middle (girls)

3:00pm – West Junior High vs. Inman Middle (boys)

5:40pm – Bolivar Middle vs. Inman Middle (girls)

7:00pm – Crestview Middle vs. West Bemis Middle (boys)

Girls semifinal games will be Monday night with the boys semifinals on Tuesday night. The championship games will be played Thursday night.

Admission is $6 and TMSAA, TSSAA, and TACA are the only passes accepted.