Martin Middle School speller takes Bee top spot

“Hull” began the 2021 Weakley County Spelling Bee on Thursday morning in Westview’s theater and “obsolete” secured Martin Middle 8th grader Alina Vo’s championship spot.

Words like “faltered,” “herbalist,” “brocade,” “embroidery” and “assassinate” thinned the twelve school winners and runners up to two finalists – Vo and Martin Elementary 5th grader Chloe Harcourt. When Harcourt stumbled on “stewardship” in round 10, Vo claimed the top prize with a correct spelling of “obsolete” in round 11.

School winners are also eligible to take a qualifying test online to advance to the Tennessee Titan Spelling Bee next year in Nashville.

The annual event is coordinated by Instructional Supervisor Terri Stephenson. Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster served as the pronouncer. Judges were Angie Rushing, Donald Ray High, and Jon Gardner of the Central Office staff. Director Randy Frazier presented the participants with certificates and the winners with their trophies which included a monetary prize for Vo and Harcourt.

The twelve participants were Dresden Middle winner Gabriel Alvarez and runner up Connor Morefield; Gleason winner Luke Lawrence and runner up Marley Crews; Greenfield winner Alik Archie and runner up Levi Irby; Martin Elementary winner Madison Davis and runner up Chloe Harcourt; Martin Middle winner Alina Vo and runner up Josiah Torres, Sharon winner Jessica Owens and runner up Jaydon Wiseman.

“All the students are to be congratulated on the work they put in to earn a spot on the stage,” said Stephenson. “I am very pleased to be part of a celebration of the fundamentals of academics and proud that Weakley County Schools carries on this tradition.”

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)