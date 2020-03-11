The cases against three men charged with the murder of a Martin man last May have been continued to next month.

Raschad Windham, of Martin, Isiah Hart, of Lexington, and Kalib Jones, of Scotts Hill, appeared Monday in Weakley County Circuit Court where Judge Jeff Parham moved their court date to April 24th.

The three men are charged in the May 11, 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Greene at a residence on Meadowbrook Lane in Martin.

Windham, Hart, and Jones, are charged with First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Burglary and Theft.

All three are being held without bond in the Weakley County Jail.