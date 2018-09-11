A Martin nurse practitioner is in Hawaii to provide medical care as Hurricane Olivia is on track to hit the Hawaiian Islands tonight.

Local provider Jack Baltz has been deployed with his federal medical disaster team to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Baltz, is a Nurse Practitioner with West Tennessee Martin Specialty Clinic is also a federal employee with the US Department of Health and Human Services, National Disaster Medical System.

Baltz along with his DMAT team is there to ride out the Hurricane and then provide medical care after the storm in support of the local emergency medical services.

The National Disaster Medical Services has deployed two DMAT teams to Hawaii along with two FEMA search and rescue teams.

NDMS also has teams in Guam for a Typhoon there and has several teams on alert to go to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence.

