Martin pair facing child abuse, neglect charges

A Martin pair is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Forty-one-year-old Angela Raymer and 40-year-old Clint Warren were arrested by Martin Police Lieutenant James Hatler for allegedly neglecting a three-year-old and twelve-year-old.

The arrest affidavit states the children’s living conditions were hazardous and adversely affected their health and welfare.

Both Raymer and Warren admitted to using methamphetamine.

Both have been released from the Weakley County Jail.