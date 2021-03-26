Martin Parks and Recreation 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the City of Martin’s 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday at the Martin Recreation Complex.

The Easter Egg hunt begins at 10:00 and is open to all children ages birth to 10.

Around 300 to 400 children participate each year.

In addition to the free egg hunts and special prizes, the Martin Kiwanis Club will host its annual decorated egg contest with prizes for Most Colorful, Most Unusual, and Best Celebrity.

The annual Martin Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt is co-sponsored by Union City Coca-Cola and Thunderbolt Radio and Digital.