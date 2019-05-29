The Martin Parks and Recreation Fishing Derby will be Saturday June 8th at the Martin Recreation Complex.

The fishing derby is sponsored by the Martin Kiwanis Club, TWRA, and Martin Parks and Recreation and is open to ages 14 and younger.

Registration begins that morning at 8:00 and closes at 9:00, with all ages beginning fishing at 8:00.

Ages five and under will end fishing at 10:10, ages six to eight will end fishing at 10:45, ages nine t0 11 will end fishing at 11:15, with ages 12-14 ending their fishing at 11:45.

Participants are asked to bring a pole, bait, bucket or stringer, lawn chair, and something to drink.

The Martin Kiwanis Club will present several awards in four age divisions.

For more information, call Martin Parks and Rec at 731-587-6784 or talk with any member of the Martin Kiwanis Club.