Martin City Parks CLOSED until further notice:

Mayor Randy Brundige is officially closing Martin City Parks as of Sunday, March 29, 2020, until further notice.

The Brian Brown Memorial Greenway, at this time, will remain open as long it does not become overcrowded and people are being responsible practicing social distancing.

Mayor Brundige strongly encourages everyone to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow updates and recommendations from the CDC Emergency Preparedness and Response and Tennessee Department of Health.