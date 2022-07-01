July 1, 2022
Martin PD and THP investigating fatal crash in Martin

The Martin Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning between a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck.

The accident happened just before 10:30 on Highway 431 near Highway 22 and Highway 45.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 64-year-old Terry Mask, of Lexington, Tennessee, was killed when the Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra truck driven by Joshua Tharp, of Greenfield.

Tharp was airlifted to a Nashville hospital. His injuries aren’t known at this time.

Steve James

