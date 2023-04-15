Martin PD, EMS respond after pepper spray released during altercation on bus

The Martin Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to an incident Friday afternoon after it was learned that a student released pepper spray during an altercation on a bus ride between schools.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says officers and EMS personnel assisted staff from Martin Elementary and Primary Schools to assess student bus riders and parents of all students affected by the incident were notified by school personnel.

The two students involved in the altercation were transported by ambulance to the hospital to be treated while other students on the bus were evaluated at the scene by EMTs and picked up by their parents.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier added, “We’re grateful that students were checked and released to parents quickly. This incident will be handled alongside law enforcement and in accordance with school policies. It is unfortunate that this bus incident also led to rumors being reported to staff of the After School program at Martin Elementary. SRO Zac Branson and Principal Patresa Rogers investigated a rumor involving an alleged little girl walking down the street with a BB gun, all of which was determined to be invalid. Thank you to local police, emergency personnel, and school officials from all of Martin’s schools who responded quickly and investigated thoroughly.”