Martin PD Investigator Scott Diehl graduates TBI State Academy

Martin Police Department Investigator Scott Diehl recently graduated from the TBI State Academy.

The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field.

The TBI State Academy is a five-day-a-week commitment for four weeks and includes a focus on leadership development, constitutional law, interview/interrogation, crime scene investigation, and undercover cases.

Attendees must have a minimum of five years of experience as a full-time commissioned officer of a Tennessee law enforcement agency.

The Martin Police Department congratulates Investigator Diehl on his accomplishment.