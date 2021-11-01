Martin PD Lt. James Hatler attends Tennessee Federation for the Aging Conference

Martin Police Department Lieutenant James Hatler attended and spoke at last week’s Tennessee Federation for the Aging Conference in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The TFA’s purpose is to enhance the general welfare of older Tennesseans and to promote civic, educational, and social measures relating to the special interests of older Tennesseans.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says during his workshop, Lieutenant Hatler covered some of the laws and guidelines that law enforcement utilizes to investigate cases concerning vulnerable victims, including what constitutes abuse and criminal acts against vulnerable individuals and laws which cover the required reporting of abuse involving vulnerable victims and techniques which are used to investigate these cases.

The presentation assists in identifying certain characteristics which may be observed when dealing with a victim of suspected abuse.

Over the years, TFA has coordinated with various local, district and statewide organizations to provide service-provider training, educational workshops, and advocacy to align efforts to improve the overall quality of life for older Tennesseans.