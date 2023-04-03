Martin PD promoting “Slow Down Tennessee” to reduce speeding-related crashes

The Martin Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for “Slow Down Tennessee” to reduce speeding-related crashes.

From April 14 through April 28, Martin PD will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities in the City of Martin.

In Weakley County in the past three years there have been 1,167 crashes with a portion of those involving the contributing factor of speeding.

“The Martin Police Department will be paying extra attention to speed related violations during the enforcement period of the Slow Down Tennessee campaign” said Captain Eric Reed. “We will also be looking for distracted driving violations as April is Distracted Driving Awareness month”.

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.