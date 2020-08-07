The Martin Police Department is providing a report on Thursday’s high-speed chase which involved Kentucky and Tennessee authorities.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the pursuit was initiated in Kentucky in reference to the driver being wanted in Fulton County, Illinois for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.

The chased ended on the Highway 22 entrance ramp near Weakley County Motors with the suspect being airlifted from the scene with self-inflicted wounds.

Fuqua says the Martin Police Department was not involved in the pursuit or any portion of the incident, but did provide traffic assistance and scene security during the investigation.

The crash and other aspects of the incident are being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.