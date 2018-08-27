The Martin Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint early Saturday morning.

Captain Eric Reed says this weekend’s checkpoint will be Saturday morning between 2:00 and 4:00 on University Street.

Captain Reed says the Martin Police Department is joining with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and other police agencies across the state and the United States to increase DUI awareness and decrease DUI offenses through the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

As always, the Martin Police Department reminds motorists to buckle up and drive safely.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...