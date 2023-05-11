Martin PD’s Citizens Police Academy graduates 32nd class

The Martin Police Department recently graduated the 32nd Session of its Citizens Police Academy with 29 members of the Martin community receiving diplomas in a special ceremony at the Martin Recreational Complex.

Meeting one night a week for ten weeks, the Citizens Police Academy is a chance for citizens that live or work in Martin to get a first hand view of the operations of the Martin Police Department.

After graduating, citizens have a better understanding of what police officers face everyday.

Topics of instruction included use of force, undercover drug operations, crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement, criminal law, firearms, and other areas.

Also during the ten week class the participants were required to ride with a Martin Police officer at least two times during the course of the class.

Over 500 citizens have graduated from the Citizens Police Academy program since its inception in 1993.