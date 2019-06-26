The photography of a Martin man has been selected to appear in an upcoming magazine.

A photo submitted for the 2019-20 “Tennessee Wildlife” magazine by John Bell, was one of 13 selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Bell’s shot was selected from hundreds of submissions for the calendar issue, which will be available in July.

The TWRA said the calendar will begin the month of August and run through July.

The 13 winning photos were chosen from a contest, where photographers submitted pictures of fishing and wildlife species, and fishing and hunting scenes in the state.