The Martin Police Department will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on New Year’s Day.

Captain Eric Reed says the checkpoint will be that Friday morning from 2:00 until 4:00 on University Street.

The checkpoint is held in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in their holiday campaign, “Booze It and Lose It” as well as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.

Law enforcement agencies across the country will be taking steps to reduce drunk driving crashes and deaths during the New Year’s holiday season.

The Martin Police Department reminds everyone to drive safely and buckle up.