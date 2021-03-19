Martin Police Department announces promotions

Two Martin Police officers received promotions this week.

Chief Don Teal says Sergeant Chris Finch was promoted to the rank of Patrol Lieutenant. Lieutenant Finch has been with the Martin Police Department for 16 years and served as a Patrol Sergeant for the previous three years.

Patrol Officer Trae Vaughn was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. Sergeant Vaughn has been with Martin Police Department for eight years.

Both officers will assume their new duties immediately.