Martin Police Department announces retirement of Officer Jason Arant

The Martin Police Department is congratulating Officer Jason Arant on his retirement from the MPD.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Arant has served the City of Martin for 25 years in the positions of Dispatcher, Patrol Officer, Patrol Lieutenant, and School Resource Officer.

Arant is a graduate of Westview High School, earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice at Bethel University and an M.B.A. at Bethel University.

The Martin Police Department thanks Officer Arant for his service the department and the citizens of Martin.