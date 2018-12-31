The Martin Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint overnight tonight.

Captain Eric Reed says the department’s checkpoint will be on University Street between 2am and 4am.

The checkpoint is held in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office campaign, “Booze It and Lose It” as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.

In addition to the checkpoint, the Martin Police Department will once again be running the Safety Bus tonight for New Year’s Eve.

The Safety Bus will be running from 7:00 tonight to 4:00 tomorrow morning.

Those needing a ride home from celebrating the New Year, can call 587-5355.